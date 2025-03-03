St Andrews arts writer and film critic wins support from arts organisation

An arts writer from St Andrews has won new backing.

Shivam Chowdhary is one of six who are being supported by disabled-led arts organisation Disability Arts Online (DAO) through its Diverse Critics programme this year. The career development programme for writers who are disabled and/or black and people of colour. Since 2020, it has supported the careers of 18 writers based in Scotland, with bursaries, training, mentoring and publishing opportunities.

Shivam Chowdhary is a film critic and cultural writer with a particular focus in the intersection of Gen-Z aesthetics and contemporary media. He is a member of the British Board of Film Classification Youth Panel, where he contributes to discussions on age-appropriate content legislation in the UK.

Most recently, he was selected for the BFI London Film Festival Critics programme as a mentee, gaining professional experience in film criticism and analysis. His work examines how Gen-Z cultural trends and aesthetics shape and are shaped by film and media, with the themes of representation and identity being at the crux of his work.

Shivam Chowdhary (right) joins the Diverse Critics cohort at their first session (Pic: Disability Arts Online )

Over the coming months, Shivam and the other writers will attend workshops covering topics such as developing their writing, how to pitch and managing a portfolio career. They will also gain networking opportunities with editors to develop their contacts as arts writers.

Shivam said: “I was eager and extremely grateful to be selected for this programme to deepen my film writing skills and bring a fresh perspective as a person of colour operating within neurodivergent and queer spaces. It’s such a unique opportunity to engage critically with cinema whilst simultaneously amplifying diverse emerging voices in the industry!”

Colin Hambrook, editor at Disability Arts Online, added: “Disability Arts Online is so excited to be working with this brilliant, enthusiastic and truly diverse cohort of writers. Diverse Critics is a programme that so closely aligns with our organisational vision, mission and values.

“I founded Disability Arts Online as a platform for disabled artists to have their work critiqued and discussed from informed perspectives. It’s a real privilege for us to be part of these writers’ career development and to contribute to a richer and more diverse cultural conversation in Scotland and beyond. It’s also a pleasure to continue our established partnership with Creative Scotland and The Skinny on Diverse Critics. I can’t wait to see the work everyone creates.”