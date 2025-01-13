Assisted dying public meeting announced for Fife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill, which would create a process for mentally competent, terminally ill adults in Scotland to receive assistance in ending their lives, has been introduced in the Scottish Parliament.

MSPs are expected to vote on its general principles in the coming months. Similar proposals were initially approved for England and Wales by MPs in November, but the legislation is still subject to scrutiny and a final vote.

MSP Willie Rennie and Wendy Chamberlain MP have organised a public meeting to discuss the legislation with their constituents. The meeting will take place on Thursday 30 January at 7:30pm, at the School of Medicine in the University of St Andrews. Doors will open at 7.00pm for a 7.30pm start.

The meeting which will hear from Liam McArthur MSP, who has introduced the Scottish Parliament legislation, and Dr Sarah Mills, Lecturer in Academic General Practice at the University of St Andrews whose research includes palliative care. There will be opportunities for questions and discussion.

Wendy Chamberlain and Willie Rennie are keen to hear from their constituents.

Those wishing to attend are invited to register online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/public-meeting-assisted-dying-tickets-1143978794369?aff=oddtdtcreator

Registrations will be checked upon arrival. Only those registered with a ticket will gain entry as numbers are limited.

Willie Rennie said: “This is an issue of profound importance and much debate, in parliament and across society. Many people have shared personal and difficult accounts of loved ones facing painful ends to their lives. Others have raised concerns about the proposals.

“I am keen to hear the views of people in North East Fife, but also to provide an opportunity for local people to hear from Liam McArthur, who has introduced and campaigned for the legislation, as well as expert opinion.

“I invite everyone in North East Fife who has an interest in this issue to come along to the public meeting on Thursday 30 January in St Andrews.”

Wendy Chamberlain added: “I voted for the first stage of the legislation at Westminster to ensure that it would undergo further scrutiny. I am continuing to listen closely to the debate and evidence as it progresses through the parliamentary process. However I also want to hear the views of people in North East Fife before making a final decision, and I encourage all those who are interested to come along to the public meeting."