Auld Kirk Players celebrate success

Isobel Coventry, of the Auld Kirk Players, Kirkcaldy, wins the 2024 Sandy Glass Monologue Trophy.

The Auld Kirk Players, Kirkcaldy’s oldest amateur Drama club picked up another trophy this year as the President of the Club, Isobel Coventry, won the Sandy Glass Trophy for her performance in “A Fishy Tale”, which she also wrote. Her winning performance can be seen on the Auld Kirk Players You Tube channel. She is pictured her surrounded by the players who are currently rehearsing their next performance “The Mirror Crack’d” by Rachel Wagstaff in November in which Isobel plays the iconic Miss Marple.