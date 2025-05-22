Beware of the Ogre at Carnegie Hall

A well known ogre took to the stage this week as Shrek The Musical from Playhouse Theatre Company took to the Carnegie Hall Dunfermline stage.

The story surrounds a young ogre let into the swamp to make his way in life where he eventually meets a refugee group of familiar fairytale characters. The loveable Shrek played wonderfully by Thomas Murray Hughes is now a green monster but still with his Scottish accent wants the deeds to his swamp but only if he can rescue the lovely Princess Fiona (Lucy Duffy) to present to Lord Farquaad (Dan Paton) whose vaudevillian actions as a dwarf get the most laughs, justifiably so when you see him dance, run or mount a horse. Those familiar with the movie will be looking out for Donkey and they won’t be disappointed with the mature performance from 15-year-old Aaron Macgregor both visually and on song with Don’t Let Me Go. Andrew Stenhouse plays three character parts with Tweedle, a commanding Captain Of The Guard and a believable Bishop. There are teams of dancers, too numerous to name and they manage to impress with precision and when the fairytale group all assemble the dance and positioning timing is immaculate in what is not a huge stage so credit here to choreographer Lucy Duffy who herself (as Princess Fiona) demonstrates her tap and detailed vocal range on songs like Morning Person. You can spot Humpty Dumpty, Pied Piper, the Three Bears, Peter Pan, Snow White, the Mad Hatter, Little Red Riding Hood with the Big Bad Wolf not to mention a major role for Pinocchio where Katie Bryant leads the dance and big numbers like Story Of My Life. So many actions to take in at once and this young cast perform outrageously well, even in minor parts like Gingy where Emily Glasgow in her first show for the Company excels in comedy and with a sensational vocal range.