Beware of the Ogre at Carnegie Hall
In 2001 we fell for the loveable ogre Shrek when the animation was on the movie screen and then a year later reworked with music by Jeanine Tesori and book & lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire. Along with director Jason Moore they worked on the story adding elements of the sequels like Shrek 2 and Shrek Ever After. The Broadway show opened in December 2008 and ran for over a year before a US tour then eventually a West End production in June 2011. Various world touring productions opened that included a run at Edinburgh Playhouse in December 2017.
The story surrounds a young ogre let into the swamp to make his way in life where he eventually meets a refugee group of familiar fairytale characters. The loveable Shrek played wonderfully by Thomas Murray Hughes is now a green monster but still with his Scottish accent wants the deeds to his swamp but only if he can rescue the lovely Princess Fiona (Lucy Duffy) to present to Lord Farquaad (Dan Paton) whose vaudevillian actions as a dwarf get the most laughs, justifiably so when you see him dance, run or mount a horse. Those familiar with the movie will be looking out for Donkey and they won’t be disappointed with the mature performance from 15-year-old Aaron Macgregor both visually and on song with Don’t Let Me Go. Andrew Stenhouse plays three character parts with Tweedle, a commanding Captain Of The Guard and a believable Bishop. There are teams of dancers, too numerous to name and they manage to impress with precision and when the fairytale group all assemble the dance and positioning timing is immaculate in what is not a huge stage so credit here to choreographer Lucy Duffy who herself (as Princess Fiona) demonstrates her tap and detailed vocal range on songs like Morning Person. You can spot Humpty Dumpty, Pied Piper, the Three Bears, Peter Pan, Snow White, the Mad Hatter, Little Red Riding Hood with the Big Bad Wolf not to mention a major role for Pinocchio where Katie Bryant leads the dance and big numbers like Story Of My Life. So many actions to take in at once and this young cast perform outrageously well, even in minor parts like Gingy where Emily Glasgow in her first show for the Company excels in comedy and with a sensational vocal range.
Creative Director Jack Blundell can be proud of what must have been long hours of rehearsals to bring this production to Carnegie Hall while Musical Director Guy Bathgate’s assembly of eleven seasoned musicians brings a big sound and effects to the theatre and manages to play a drum kit while conducting the orchestra. The finale of I’m A Believer with the whole ensemble is a rousing send off and leaves the audience on their feet with a moral message too amid the comedy and fantasy. Just one of seven productions this year from this fledgling company and sees them tackle Carrie The Musical next month and this time at Adam Smith Theatre Kirkcaldy. Tickets for both from onfife.com.
Shrek The Musical plays Carnegie hall Dunfermline until May 24th.