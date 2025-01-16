Award-winning author Gavin Francis coming to Fife library
Gavin’s books combine his passion for medicine and travel. Raised in Fife and now living in Edinburgh, he qualified as a doctor in 1999 and his travels over the next decade took him all over the globe, including a 15-month stint as resident doctor with the British Antarctic Survey at the Halley Research Station in Antarctica.
His awards include Scottish Book of the Year in 2013 for Empire Antarctica: Ice, Silence & Emperor Penguins and Saltire Non-Fiction Book of the Year in 2015 for Adventures in Human Being, and Shapeshifters: On Medicine & Human Change was selected by the Sunday Times and Scotsman as one of 2018’s books of the year. He is also a regular contributor to the Guardian, The Times, the New York Review of Books and the London Review of Books.
In his latest work, The Bridge Between Worlds: A Brief History of Connection, he examines the impact bridges have on human connection, both literally and metaphorically, as he takes a journey across four decades of travel, six continents and 2,000 years of engineering.
Gavin will be at Dalgety Bay Library on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7pm. Tickets cost £3 and are available online at www.onfife.com.
For further information contact Dalgety Bay Library on 01383 60236 or email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.