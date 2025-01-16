Award-winning author Gavin Francis coming to Fife library

By Fiona Dobie
Published 16th Jan 2025, 11:08 BST
Gavin Francis will be at Dalgety Bay Library on January 28 to talk about his latest book.Gavin Francis will be at Dalgety Bay Library on January 28 to talk about his latest book.
Gavin Francis will be at Dalgety Bay Library on January 28 to talk about his latest book.
Award-winning author Gavin Francis will be in Dalgety Bay later this month to talk about his latest book and answer questions from readers.

Gavin’s books combine his passion for medicine and travel. Raised in Fife and now living in Edinburgh, he qualified as a doctor in 1999 and his travels over the next decade took him all over the globe, including a 15-month stint as resident doctor with the British Antarctic Survey at the Halley Research Station in Antarctica.

His awards include Scottish Book of the Year in 2013 for Empire Antarctica: Ice, Silence & Emperor Penguins and Saltire Non-Fiction Book of the Year in 2015 for Adventures in Human Being, and Shapeshifters: On Medicine & Human Change was selected by the Sunday Times and Scotsman as one of 2018’s books of the year. He is also a regular contributor to the Guardian, The Times, the New York Review of Books and the London Review of Books.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In his latest work, The Bridge Between Worlds: A Brief History of Connection, he examines the impact bridges have on human connection, both literally and metaphorically, as he takes a journey across four decades of travel, six continents and 2,000 years of engineering.

Gavin will be at Dalgety Bay Library on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7pm. Tickets cost £3 and are available online at www.onfife.com.

For further information contact Dalgety Bay Library on 01383 60236 or email [email protected]

Related topics:Dalgety BayFifeEdinburghAntarcticaScotsman

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice