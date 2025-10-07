Awards day after 2000 pupils sign up for Fife’s Summer Reading Challenge

A successful summer reading challenge has concluded with awards to a number of pupils across Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 2200 children registered to take part on the OnFife initiative with more than 1000 finishing to collect their medals and certificates.

The charitable trust’s young people and families team from visited Aberdour Primary School where a P3 pupil won an event with Gary Panton and Dotty Sutton, author and illustrator of the big-hearted and funny The Notwitches adventure books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also entertained almost 300 children from Dunnikier, Kirkcaldy North, Kirkcaldy West and Sinclairtown Primary Schools at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy the same day.

Gary Panton and Dotty Sutton, author and illustrator of The Notwitches adventure books, signing books (Pic: OnFife)

Clara Stewart and Harrison Pert won book bundles from Duloch and Newport Libraries. Sophie Robertson, Isla DeAngelis and Daisy Rowe collected £20 Amazon vouchers from Kennoway, St Andrews and Burntisland Libraries. Vouchers were also collected from Benarty, Dalgety Bay and Rothes Halls Libraries, and Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries.

Evangeline Cunningham from Kirkcaldy can look forward to VIP tickets to the Aladdin Panto at Adam Smith Theatre in the lead up to Christmas after winning them in the prize draw.

The aim of the reading challenge is to address the dip in reading for pleasure over the summer holidays and encourage children to borrow books, collect rewards and enjoy many activities in Fife Libraries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Primary age children were tasked to borrow and read any six library books, e-books or audiobooks or, for the first time in 2025, read four books and take part in two activities at any OnFife venue.

Sabrina Maguire, engagement co-ordinator, said: “Reading for pleasure is the single biggest indicator of a child’s future success so we’re proud that the Summer Reading Challenge continues to bring thousands of families into our libraries over the holidays.”