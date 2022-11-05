Book Week Scotland: Fife events to mark this year's celebration of books and reading

The week-long celebration of books, organised by the Scottish Book Trust, runs from Monday, November 14 to Sunday, November 20 and this year has a line-up themed around Scotland’s Stories as part of Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022. The trust has worked closely with writers and partners to put together an exciting week packed full of online and in-person events and activities.

Stories from Lochgelly are being celebrated through a series of special events as one of just four communities selected to be part of a Community Campfires project earlier this year. On Monday, November 14, presenter and writer Sally Magnusson will host Scotland’s Stories: Tales from the People of Scotland at Glasgow Film Theatre, celebrating the real-life stories of people from four vibrant Scottish communities, including Lochgelly. Each story was shared by a member of the public as part of Community Campfires, which was supported by Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022.

On Thursday, November 17 Scotland’s Stories: Celebrating Fife will take place online. Filmmaker Jarvis Gray has created a short film from the Community Campfire in Lochgelly which will premiere on the day, in which we meet a librarian who shares her love of the job, hear about the history of the regional parks and discover the power of community during lockdown. The participants’ stories will also become available to watch online and will be shared on the Scottish Book Trust podcast as part of the day’s celebrations.

James Oswald is taking part in Book Week Scotland 2022.

The work of three Fife writers also features in a new book, Scotland’s Stories, published by the Scottish Book Trust featuring true stories from people across Scotland as well as exclusive contributions from published writers Angus Peter Campbell, Raman Mundair, Graeme Armstrong and Helen Fields. The pieces included from Fife based writers are ‘The Berries’ by Angela Logan; ‘Dear’ by ED Robertson and ‘In a While, Crocodile’ by Laura Law. A total of 70,000 copies of the book will be given our for free during Book Week through libraries and community spaces and it will be available to read online and as an audiobook.

A number of other events are taking place across Fife during the week. Fife crime author James Oswald will be hosting a mini writing workshop, Tales Fae Fife, on Tuesday, November 15 at 6.30pm at 58 Bonnygate in Cupar. On the same day, local chef and author Christopher Trotter will be sharing how the local produce of the area is linked to recipes and rituals throughout the ages with ‘Making it Home – food to make you feel at home’ at 7pm at Largo Library and Community Hub. On the afternoon of Tuesday, November 15, there will be a workshop led by Margaret Bowman, president of the Angus Writers’ Circle and author of The Lost Airfields of Angus, at the Kings Live Lounge in Kirkcaldy at 2pm. Ideal for aspiring non-fiction writers as she shares useful tips and tricks.

Marion Todd, author of the DI Clare Mackay series set in and around St Andrews and north east Fife, will be talking about her books including her latest, Old Bones Lie, at Cupar Library on Wednesday, November 16 at 7pm. Two creative writing workshops on the theme of ‘a place called home’ will be led by Sandra Ireland, author of psychological thrillers and tutor at the University of Dundee, at the North East Fife Community Hub in St Andrews on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20.

Book Week Scotland is the country’s biggest celebration of books and reading. This year, the public are invited to vote on their favourite animal from fiction and they are being asked to share what they’re reading during the week on a Reading Map of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad