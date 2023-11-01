Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Book Week Scotland runs between November 13-19 and this year’s theme is adventure. First up, TV explorer and author Benedict Allen will talk about his book, Explorer: the Quest for Adventure and the Great Unknown at an event at Rothes Hall, Glenrothes on Monday, November 13. Tickets are priced at £15.

On Tuesday, November 14, Alan Windram celebrates his latest One Button Benny adventure at Cadham Library, Glenrothes. The free event will start at 4.30pm. Signed copies of the book at available for £6 on the day.

Two Scottish Book Trust workshops designed to focus on writing inspired by adventure will also take place in the Kingdom.

Events are taking place across Fife to celebrate Book Week Scotland (Pic: Pixabay)

Author Liam Bell will share his personal journey as an author, offering valuable insights into the craft of writing and the adventures he has had along the way. He'll also be reading from his latest novel The Sleepless and his short story collection 'Rare Stories'. The Writing Adventures event takes place on Wednesday 15 November 2023 at 7.00pm, at 58 Bonnygate Coworking & Community Hub. The event is free but tickets are required.