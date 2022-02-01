Bookbug prizewinning author to visit Fife library for World Book Day

Edinburgh author Alastair Chisholm

The community run facility will welcome Alastair on March 4 – the day after World Book Day – with an event focusing on his picture books which will suit youngsters between the ages of four and seven approximately.

The Edinburgh-based author recently won the Bookbug Picture Book Prize, voted on by children from across Scotland, for his hilarious book ‘Inch and Grub’, illustrated by David Roberts and published by Walker Books.

It tells the story of two competitive cavemen who can’t stop stockpiling stuff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at the library look forward to talking in caveman-speak and will be encouraging all participants to dress up in beards to celebrate Inch and Grub’s success.

Alastair’s other picture books include The Prince, The Thief, The Witch and The Bears, and The Tale of the Valiant Ninja Frog.

Among his works for older children are Orion Lost and Adam-2, and his new series Dragon Storm aimed at those aged seven to nine.

The author visit will be staged as a hybrid event with a small number of attendees in the library and others joining in on Zoom.

Whether they are there in person or online, everyone will be able to ask questions and join in some fun activities with Alastair.

March’s event is the latest in the series of successful author visits to Kinghorn Community Library which have been both online and in person.

Among those to visit the community resource are Justin Davies, Morag Hood, Jill Calder and A.L. Kennedy.

The community library received Highly Commended status in last year’s First Minister’s Reading Challenge for its work with families during lockdown.

Tickets for the Alastair Chisholm event are available by emailing [email protected] Please let them know if you would prefer an online ticket, otherwise in-person tickets will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

The event is free to attend thanks to funding from the Scottish Book Trust’s Live Literature programme.

To find out more search for Kinghorn Community Library on Facebook.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.