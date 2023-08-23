News you can trust since 1871
Fife author James Oswald set for Q&A at Rothes Halls library

A Fife-based author with a worldwide following will be meeting fans and discussing his latest book at Rothes Halls Library in Glenrothes next week.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 12:46 BST

James Oswald will be taking part in a Q&A session and then signing copies of his new thriller, All That Lives, from 7:00pm on Thursday, August 31. The evening at Rothes Halls library is free but booking is essential at onfife.com

James is the author of the Inspector McLean series, The Ballad of Sir Benfro series and the Constance Fairchild series of novels. When he’s not writing, he runs a 350-acre livestock farm in North East Fife.

