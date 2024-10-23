Fife author releases family comedy novel about life in hospitality in the 1970s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

'Who's Looking After Who?' is a comedy drama about a family who are trying to do everything at once with so many things going wrong. Based on the author’s own upbringing, this is a very personal, imaginative and funny depiction of exaggerated real life in the 1970s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who’s looking after who? is set in the West Coast town of Millport on The Isle of Cumbrae in Scotland.

The Coyle family’s life spirals into chaos after the birth of their baby on the kitchen floor of their tea shop, delivered by their naive four-year-old son. The extraordinary baby possesses the mind of an adult, unleashing a torrent of dark wit and critiques upon his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amidst the pandemonium, their two red-setter dogs give birth to fourteen puppies, adding to the frenzy of the late 1970’s family romp, where health and safety concerns were scarce. The Coyles embark on a comical quest for babysitters, leading to bizarre and dangerous situations for their baby, in this darkly humorous tale of raising a family while running a business during a carefree era.

The book cover of Who's Looking After Who? (Pic: Submitted)

Jamie C McNeish a hotel-child turned hospitality entrepreneur hailed from Millport and later Newtonmore. Growing up in the hospitality industry from the late 70s, learning the ropes at an early age when rules were scarce. After a brief stint as an actor he owned catering businesses and found his true calling in writing screenplays and novels. Following his Mother’s death, he’s written a fictional novel delving into the chaotic world of his own family in the hospitality industry.

Jamie explains: “The book is a very personal, imaginative and a funny depiction of exaggerated real life in the 1970’s, based on real characters during a time when life was very different. When kids had more freedom and there weren’t so many rules. The scenarios are outrageous (based on Jim and Helen Coyle and their family). The couple has far too much on their plate with their two children, a 4 year old Frank who is working full-time in their tea-shop, their new born baby Jamie (who thinks aloud in a judgmental way like an adult and is obsessed with boobs.) The book is the madness of ‘Fawlty towers’ mixed with the weirdness of ‘Hotel New Hampshire."

Who's Looking After Who? is being published by Troubador Publishing on October 28.