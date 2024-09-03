Fife Man's Groundbreaking New Poetry Book Challenges Mainstream Media Portrayal of Dementia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new poetry book is poised to challenge everything you think you know about dementia. In the Palm of a Spider's Hand by Fife-based Gerald King, who was diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer’s at 55, stands as a direct rebuttal to the dehumanising narratives perpetuated by mainstream media.

At a time when the dementia crisis is deepening, this ground-breaking publication seeks to redefine how we understand and engage with the lived dementia experience. King’s words liken Alzheimer’s to “still waters laced with rough skinned crocodiles,” question “why me?” and highlight the vital importance of comfort, kindness, patience and understanding to collectively navigate the dementia journey – pressing insights delivered via some of the most engaging literary mechanisms.

Mainstream media too often reduces people with dementia to passive, voiceless shadows – an image perpetuated by stock photos of vacant faces and constant dependency. But In the Palm of a Spider's Hand breaks the mould. Written entirely post-diagnosis by Gerald King, who was told he’d never work with words or numbers again due to the degeneration of his brain, this collection of poetry is a powerful testament to the untapped potential of many living with dementia.

The importance – and timeliness – of such a work cannot be overstated. As dementia rates continue to rise, with over 944,000 people currently living with the condition in the UK and that number expected to soar, the time for change is now. King's work is not just poetry; it’s a bold statement of pushing back against a narrative that too often writes off people with dementia as incapable or unable. His words are living proof that creativity and contribution don't end upon diagnosis – they evolve.

Gerald King during a boom saloon Word Play workshop

Nichole Fernandez's pivotal Images of Care study highlights the problem: media depictions of people with dementia overwhelmingly focus on dependency and decline, erasing their humanity and potential. But Gerald King's book – envisioned, edited, designed and published by boom saloon, with print sponsorship from Canon – flips that script. It showcases the raw, unfiltered reality of living with dementia; a reality that is rich with emotion, intellect and creativity. It’s a much-needed antidote to the outdated stereotypes that still dominate our screens and newsfeeds.

By bringing King's poetry into the public eye, this publication aims to incite genuine societal change. It’s a call to action for more compassionate and accurate representations of dementia throughout society; a chance to start a new conversation that empowers those living with the condition rather than marginalising them.

In the Palm of a Spider's Hand is more than a poetry book; it’s a catalyst for change. As we confront an ageing population and rising dementia rates, the stories we tell – and how we tell them – matter more than ever. Gerald King's poetry is here to challenge perceptions, inspire action and remind us all of the untold strength and potential that lie within many living with dementia.