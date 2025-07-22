Kirkcaldy poet publishes a new book

This week Bob Brews published his eleventh book of poetry, exclusively available online and called Lost In Rhyme.

Bob Brews retired from Diageo as an electrical engineer some time ago, a resident of Kirkcaldy he was a fan of Dennis Alexander & John Gray who performed as Crooked Jack, a musical folk duo with comedy overtones.

Bob became part of the acting too (as Sam The Skull), as they performed festivals, schools, parties, clubs and even shopping malls.

After Dennis passed, I contacted Bob to play Adam Smith in a promotion for the first Adam Smith Festival then as Bob the Driver in the sold-out comedy musical Kelty Clippie The Musical. Bob even performed at a sold-out Carnegie Hall Dunfermline (twice), and the show featured him singing the title song accompanied by his ukelele.

He has now written a follow up to John Watt’s Kelty Clippie called The Kelty Driver.

Along the way Bob was busy writing poetry, beginning with The Many Thoughts Of Bob Brews in 2013, then Second Thoughts Of Bob Brews then The Afterthoughts Of Bob Brews.

Additionally, he has published children’s books and read them in person in schools. He welcomes requests to entertain and has visited local groups and care homes with songs and poems.

He aims to have each book to feature at least 100 pages as a target and that could be easy at times when one poem had 45 verses alone. Of all the hundreds of poems he has written one stands out as his favourite called The Boozer from his first book.

His new publication Lost In Rhyme has 68 poems within and covers humour, thought-provoking subjects and romance and is available exclusively from Lulu.com priced £12.16.