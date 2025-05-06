Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Before you say not another book about The Beatles, this new one is different in as much as it concentrates on the relationship of the Fab Two. John & Paul, A Love Story In Songs (Faber, £25) is from Ian Leslie.

He is known to be a Beatles fan but is best known for his books on human psychology as well as columns in The New Statesman, The Economist and the New York Times.

So, we read from a different perspective and an analytical mind that shows a different approach and with meticulous research and indeed some insights which will be so detailed that it will be news to even the most convincing Beatles fan.

The detail is thorough and goes back to when they met, The Quarry Men, the apprenticeship in Hamburg and those groundbreaking days at the Cavern. Originally a jazz club in 1957, the cellar in Mathew Street Liverpool evolved into a skiffle club then Rock N’ Roll and because The Beatles didn’t have day jobs (and were cheap) so were ideal to play the lunchtime sessions. This was enough to attract a young store manager named Brian Epstein who set out to manage them with a claim that they were going to be ‘bigger than Elvis’.

Ian Leslie's new book spotlights the relationship between John Lennon and Paul McCartney (Pic: Chris Floyd)

Their interactions are carefully chronicled as they write separately but come together and even down to the detail of how they naturally harmonise in song. We read how the songs developed along with the movies A Hard Days Night and the less successful Help! Just weeks after The Beatles played Kirkcaldy, they were selling 640,000 singles in a single week with the release of I Wanna Hold Your Hand. Each chapter takes its title from a song and whereas there are lots even the casual fan would know already there are some facts only found from Leslie’s findings, with sources listed in extended notes with bibliography for further reading.