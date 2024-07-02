New contemporary book launched, "Thistles and Tears," St Andrews short stories
Robert Lewis Heron, an award-winning Scottish author living in Florida has recently published a book of contemporary fiction titled ‘Thistles & Tears’, a collection of 18 short stories set in St Andrews.
This book explores human connections and personal growth. The narratives delve into various characters' internal struggles, relationships, and moments of self-discovery against the backdrop of beaches, historical ruins, and other settings. Interpersonal conflicts, societal expectations, and interactions with nature are seamlessly woven into these stories.
