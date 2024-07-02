New contemporary book launched, "Thistles and Tears," St Andrews short stories

By Robert HeronContributor
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 16:25 BST
Robert Lewis Heron, an award-winning Scottish author living in Florida has recently published a book of contemporary fiction titled ‘Thistles & Tears’, a collection of 18 short stories set in St Andrews.

This book explores human connections and personal growth. The narratives delve into various characters' internal struggles, relationships, and moments of self-discovery against the backdrop of beaches, historical ruins, and other settings. Interpersonal conflicts, societal expectations, and interactions with nature are seamlessly woven into these stories.

This book is available on Amazon.co.uk

