New contemporary book launched, "Thistles and Tears," St Andrews short stories

Robert Lewis Heron, an award-winning Scottish author living in Florida has recently published a book of contemporary fiction titled ‘Thistles & Tears’, a collection of 18 short stories set in St Andrews.

This book explores human connections and personal growth. The narratives delve into various characters' internal struggles, relationships, and moments of self-discovery against the backdrop of beaches, historical ruins, and other settings. Interpersonal conflicts, societal expectations, and interactions with nature are seamlessly woven into these stories.