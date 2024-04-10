Scottish folk musician to look back on 30 years of songwriting at Kirkcaldy book launch

A highly-regarded Scottish folk musician will launch a book chronicling his three decades of lyrics in Kirkcaldy this month.
By Callum McCormack
Published 10th Apr 2024, 10:59 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 11:03 BST
Alisdair Roberts will launch Library of Aethers, a selection of song lyrics “from juvenilia to early senilia”. The launch will take place at Rumours Cafe Bar on Friday, April 19 6:30pm. Tickets cost £10 and are available from TicketSource.

The book features 70-plus song texts plus some translations with artwork for the compilation by Glasgow’s legendary Annabel Wright.

The esteemed musician will be in conversation with Fife poet, folk singer and editor of Scots Language magazine Lallans, William Hershaw .

Alisdair Roberts has been a highly-regarded member of the Scottish folk scene for 30 years (Pic: Submitted)Alisdair Roberts has been a highly-regarded member of the Scottish folk scene for 30 years (Pic: Submitted)
Alisdair Roberts has been a highly-regarded member of the Scottish folk scene for 30 years (Pic: Submitted)

They’ll be in discussion about 30 years of lyric writing. Alisdair will also be performing some songs too and there's an open folk singing session with all voices, instruments, abilities and spectators welcome.

Alisdair has been on the Scottish music scene since 1994, first with Appendix Out before embarking on a solo career which has seen him release 17 EPs and albums and collaborate extensively.

