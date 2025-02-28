World Book Day:  virtual event for pupils across 25 Fife schools with author Greg Stobbs

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 28th Feb 2025

More than 1700 children across 25 Fife schools will celebrate storytelling and creativity on World Book Day (Thursday, March 6) in a special virtual event with street artist and picture book author and illustrator Greg Stobbs.

OnFife’s young people and families team is thrilled to have Greg hosting the session, where he will be engaging with the youngsters and reading from his debut picture book, Cloud Boy, an inspiring and empathetic story that highlights the power of creativity through the lens of a neurodivergent boy called Bobby.

The book celebrates acceptance, self-understanding, and the different ways in which people think.

Drawing from his own experiences of being diagnosed with ADHD during the book’s creation, Greg explains: “I’m told it might be a book about ADHD, and it can be a book about ADHD, or just a book about somebody with a wild imagination. It’s really a book about accepting, embracing, and celebrating all the different kinds of brains.”

Author and illustrator Greg Stobbs (Pic: Submitted)Author and illustrator Greg Stobbs (Pic: Submitted)
Sharron Brown, OnFife engagement co-ordinator, said “We know Greg is going to wow our young readers and we’re so excited that more than 1,700 children from 25 schools across Fife are getting this opportunity to be inspired by his story and hear more about the book.”

The event, which is part of the World Book Day festivities, promises to be a fun and engaging session for children, as Greg will share insights into his creative process, discuss the inspiration behind Cloud Boy, and take part in an interactive Q&A with the young audience.

Related topics:FifeADHD

