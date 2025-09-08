BRAG Enterprises to host its 36th AGM

BRAG Enterprises are a local charity that was set up in Benarty in 1988 and then expanded into the Levenmouth area in 2017.

The focus of the charity remains in providing employability services that includes coaching and training however it has expanded to include Community Enterprise Centre’s in Crosshill and Methil, that provide small businesses with affordable commercial space.

The Crosshill site also has a community growing space, a food pantry and offers various community led classes and courses throughout the year.

The Together Levenmouth Hub provides meeting room facilities, a café, community space and it holds various events all year round. BRAG is a social enterprise and all money raised is then re-invested back into the local community.

AGM Poster

The AGM will be at 4 pm on Friday, October 10 at The Together Levenmouth Hub, 45 Main Street, Leven, KY8 4NE. Prior to this, BRAG staff will be available between 1pm and 3pm to showcase the events of the previous year and to answer any questions you may have about our services.

If you wish to attend the AGM, please email: - [email protected] by 2pm on Friday, October 3 to guarantee a space.

If you require any additional information, please contact the BRAG Communications Officer on: - 07549223878 or by emailing [email protected].