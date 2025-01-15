Burns Night for Autism Rocks in Kirkcaldy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Robert Burns night celebration in aid of Autism Rocks has been organised this week at Spiral Weave Kirkcaldy.

Guests include Scotland international Pat Nevin, Olympic Paralympic gold medalist Ben Sandilands and football legend Mixu Paatelainen. There will be traditional music, a toast to Rabbie Burns and the Dance Away Disco with a piper to bring in the haggis.

Organiser Bill Garriock told me ‘an evening of tradition, delicious food and incredible company is promised and with some very special guests’.

It starts at 7pm on Sunday, January 26 and tickets are £25 from the venue.