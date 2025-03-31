Cabaret legend Paulus bringing joyous Victoria Wood show to Fife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An acclaimed celebration of the music of the late comedy genius and national treasure written and performed by legendary cabaret star Paulus, is coming to Leslie Town Hall in Fife on Friday April 25 at 7.30pm, as part of a fifth anniversary tour.

Directed by multi-award-winning cabaret artist Sarah-Louise Young (An Evening Without Kate Bush), Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood is filled with love, laughter and fabulous memories for Victoria Wood fans as well as being the ultimate ‘beginner’s guide’ for audiences new to her work.

Many of Victoria Wood’s best-loved songs through the decades are featured including It Would Never Have Worked, Reincarnation and, of course, the classic Ballad of Barry & Freda (Let’s Do It), as well as some of her lesser-known and more poignant compositions.

Pianist Michael Roulston (Fascinating Aida)joins Paulus on stage, proving what many have known for decades: that it takes two men to do the work of one woman – half as well!

Paulus and pianist Michael Roulston performing on stage

Paulus said: “I’m thrilled that we can continue travelling the UK for another year, celebrating a lost, much-loved friend. There’s nothing I love more than meeting fellow fans of the unforgettable Victoria Wood, and introducing a new generation to her wit, wisdom and word-play.”

Paulus, ‘The Cabaret Geek’, is an entertainer and educator specialising in cabaret. Best known for his appearances on BBC1’s All Together Now as a talent judge, his musical tribute to Victoria Wood premièred in London in 2020. For fifteen years, Paulus had close ties to the cult London cabaret venue The Battersea Barge, producing many cabarets for them including the hugely successful talent contest Cheese ‘n’ Crackers, Diva Nite and their annual adult pantomimes. For ten years, Paulus ran the entertainment agency Excess All Areas (formerly Better Chemistry) and under this banner he spearheaded the annual Cabaret Convention and London Cabaret Awards. His expertise has been sought to judge many talent competitions including National Burlesque Awards, Drag Idol for Royal Vauxhall Tavern, Pride’s Got Talent, Musical Comedy Awards and Burlesque Idol at The Hippodrome Casino.

To find out more about Paulus and his show, visit: www.lookingformefriend.com

To book tickets for the Fife date, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/leslie/leslie-town-hall/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood/e-obraej