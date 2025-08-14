Cambo House unveils stunning new dining room curtains as a modern tribute to wartime resilience and heritage

The old curtains were once a point of pride for Lady Ann, a distinguished war hero who worked in the administration team for the D-Day landings. Upon her marriage to David Erskine she used of all her ration coupons to buy fabric. This should have provided enough fabric for an entire house but such is the scale of Cambo it was only enough to make a set of curtains for the dining room – and even then they were only for dressing, they only covered half the window.

“These curtains have witnessed nearly 80 years of family history and change,” says James Erskine. “Maintaining and restoring a place like Cambo always poses challenges however it feels like a continuation of my grandmother’s commitment to maintaining high standards in this amazing, ridiculous house.”

From Mansion to Millstone: The Fate of Country Houses Post-War

The post-war years were a period of dramatic upheaval for Britain’s country houses. Once staffed by huge teams of servants, estates like Cambo often found themselves reduced to the immediate family. The austerity and redistribution of wealth post-war forced the gentry to reconsider how they live in their homes and many country houses were demolished, sold, or left to decay.

Lady Ann, and her husband David Erskine were able to keep the building afloat by letting apartments in the house and by the 50s and 60s had many tenants often associated with the university. Increasingly apartments were let to students from September to June with holidaymakers in July and August.

The family continue to live in the house and the students have been replaced by events and wedding which make use of the fabulous rooms and grounds.

“This house has always been more of a neighbourhood than just a family home. We have our little enclave and in the rest of the house is always abuzz with guests, tours and events. It is such a joy seeing so many people visit, create special memories and fall in love with our home”, says James Erskine.

A Symbol of Continuity

The new curtains, made in rich James Hare fabric, embody both respect for tradition and optimism for the future at Cambo House. Crafted by Patricia Hewlett with meticulous care, they will frame the dining room windows much as Lady Ann’s did, though now they actually close.

“The history of these curtains is more than fabric and thread,” says James Erskine. “They are a reflection of the history of the house and estate. Cambo has spent the post war period, skimping and improvising; always with a commitment to creating jobs on the estate. There are now more people working at Cambo than ever in its history. It is testament to the innovation, improvisation and austerity of two generations that we’re now able to hang curtains that are in keeping with the sumptuous Victorian surroundings”.

That’s not to say that every decision has been a success. The family has spent years peeling back layers of post-war ‘modernisations’, stripping the ubiquitous white gloss paint that smothered period woodwork in countless homes during the era and taking down eccentric partitions to restore the house’s character.

Visitors can view the new curtains on one of the public house tours of Cambo House. Join a lively tour with a meander through Cambo’s designed landscape, which highlights some of the estate’s most significant features commissioned by the 9th Earl of Kellie. The tour meets at the historic stables before walking through the gardens and entering Cambo House, where you can discover what life was like to live and work there by exploring the grand rooms and servants’ quarters.

The House is also available for private hire as a venue for weddings, celebrations, and corporate events throughout the year.

