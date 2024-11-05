Celebrating spooky season at Amazon in Dunfermline

Spooky season arrived at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Dunfermline as the team hosted a Halloween-themed family event for team members and their families during October half term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which was planned as a thank you to the Dunfermline team for the work they do fulfilling orders for customers around the UK, involved a Halloween themed tour, fancy dress and spooky treats.

The day also kicked off the start of Amazon’s peak season, with further fun events in the works for party season in November and December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adele Morgan, an employee from Amazon in Dunfermline, said:

Children enjoying the celebrations at Amazon

“We love hosting fun days on site at Amazon in Dunfermline and I want to thank my colleagues for planning such a great event. My children had a ball getting involved in the activities and are already looking forward to next Halloween!”

Jamie Strain, General Manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, added:

“Our Halloween event was a great way to kick off what will be our most packed party season of the year. We love showing our team’s children around our building. Events like this are also a great way for us to thank those brilliant team members for all they do fulfilling orders for Amazon customers in Dunfermline and all over the UK.”