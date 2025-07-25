Charity Race Night nears at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park as quest to donate a second Guide Dog Puppy continues

This Saturday, 26th July, sees Pettycur Bay Holiday Park hold another Charity Race Night, following on from the success and popularity of its Charity Race Nights over the last few years.

Held in the Park’s Images Suite, it will commence at 8pm, with eight fun races, sponsored by various businesses and individuals, taking place. Horses are also sponsored.

Once again, it will be in aid of the three charities that are regularly supported in the business – the RNLI, Guide Dogs for the Blind, and the Wolf-Hirschhorn Trust.

With enough funds already raised as a result of the Park‘s continuous fundraising over the past few years, which have included its Annual Caravan Show in May, coupled with various Christmas Fayres, and other events, Pettycur Bay Holiday Park has already named one Guide Dog puppy, and is well on course to name a second.

Donations of this nature help start a dog on its incredible journey as a lifelong companion to a visually impaired person.

£2,500 or more raised, names the puppy, with £5000 supporting it through its puppy training. If a group or business can donate up to £10,000, they will support the lifetime cost of a dog.

Amounts raised are regularly topped up by the Park Owners, together with generous staff members.

Janet Murray, General Manager of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park explained that she expected the final amount of money needed to name the puppy would be raised as a result of the Charity Race Night: “Not long to go now until this fantastic Race Night. It’s another brilliant fundraiser we hold here at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park,” said Janet. “As well as being a very fun and sociable evening for all who take part, it’s a great way for local businesses to get their name out there as sponsors. We are confident we will reach our fundraising total for the next puppy which will be amazing news.”

“Once we have enough to name the puppy, we are thinking that we’ll either have a competition for our customers to come up with a name, or perhaps involve one of our local Primary Schools in getting the children to think up a name,” said Janet.

“Our enormous thanks goes to everyone who has contributed so far, whether by coming along to one of our charity events, or through a donation. Even through buying something at our various Craft Fayres, it all adds up, and has helped up get to this point.”

“We will keep going, even after we reach the £2.5k, as we may well be able to get up to the next level which is supporting the training of a dog.”

“Details on all of our events and entertainment shows are regularly shared on our facebook pages, so make sure you follow them,” finished Janet.

Further details on Pettycur Bay Holiday Park at www.pettycur.co.uk.

https://www.guidedogs.org.uk/how-you-can-help/fundraise/name-a-puppy/

