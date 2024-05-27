Chitty Chitty Bang Bang starring Elaine C. Smith flies into Edinburgh theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coming to the Edinburgh Playhouse this week, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has an impressive cast with a special appearance of Elaine C. Smith as the Childcatcher. Elaine is well known as Mary Doll from Rab C Nesbitt, played Susan Boyle in I Dreamed A Dream stage musical and more recently the TV hit Two Doors Down.

Of course, the story has a great history. The original book was by James Bond creator Ian Fleming then made into a 1968 film by Roald Dahl, Ken Hughes and Richard Malbaum. In 2002 the stage musical premiered at the London Palladium from a book by Jeremy Sams with music and lyrics by Richard and Robert Sherman before transferring to Broadway in 2005. This new production is directed by Thom Southerland and choreographed by Karen Bruce from Strictly Come Dancing. Supporting Elaine C. Smith are Liam Fox from Emmerdale as Grandpa Potts, stage musical star Adam Garcia as Caractactus Potts and Ellie Nunn as Truly Scrumptious. Tickets HERE.

Particularly poignant this week as the shows music writer Richard M. Sherman died at the weekend aged 95. His impressive musical credits included writing over 150 songs for Disney winning two Academy Awards in 1964 for his work on Mary Poppins.

The story surrounds absent minded inventor Caractacus Potts rebuilding an old racing car with help from his kids Jemima and Jeremy. They then find out the car has magical powers and so with Grandpa Potts and miss Truly Scrumptious they fly off to far flung lands. The star though is the distinctive car, and this will have high anticipation for all audiences attending this week. Edinburgh Playhouse also announced a new venue this week with Little Picardy due to open later this summer. Sitting adjacent to the theatre and known for many years as Café Habana the theatre owners have acquired the premises due to the retirement of Lorraine Rourke who ran the bar for 23 years. The new management are planning an all-day café and bar.