Christmas magic comes to Kirkcaldy West Primary School this weekend

This Saturday, Kirkcaldy West Primary School will transform into a magical Christmas wonderland, kick-starting December with fun for all the family. The hugely popular event is set to be bigger than ever and is not to be missed.

The event is free entry and has everything you need to get into the Christmas spirit. Santa will be there in his grotto with gifts for the kids. There's Christmas games, a raffle, Christmas market stalls, face painting, cake and candy, a teddy stall and a tombola. There's even the chance to get a festive family photograph taken.

"We're particularly excited about our raffle this year," says Kristin Sargeant, from the Parent Teacher Association, the team responsible for organising the event. "We've seen an incredible range of generous prize donations from local businesses. They've really got behind us. And our Christmas market stalls are set to have a great selection of local traders too, each offering fantastic gifts.

“The fair is just a great way to entertain the kids whilst also picking up some Christmas shopping too".

Kirkcaldy West Primary School is set to host their Christmas fair this weekend. (Pic: Clare Murphy)

Each activity is individually priced and proceeds raised go to the Kirkcaldy West Primary School PTA fundraiser.

"It's typically our biggest fundraiser of the year", Kristin explains. "It's so important we put on a great event, not only for the fundraising aspect, but also because it's a chance to help families in the community make some lovely Christmas memories too."

The fair takes place at Kirkcaldy West Primary School, Milton Road, Kirkcaldy on Saturday, December 2 from 10am to 12 noon. Free entry. All welcome.