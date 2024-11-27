Cinderella all set for the ball for a season in Edinburgh

It may be still November, but Cinderella is off and running for the ball in the capital at the Festival Theatre Edinburgh

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city’s big highly anticipated pantomime opened last weekend with some performances already sold out. This shows great confidence for the producers and for the audiences investing in an established cast with quality proven year after year. The now resident trio of Allan Stewart, Grant Stott and Jordan Young along with Clare Gray in her sixth King’s panto and Gail Watson from River City joining her TV cast mates Grant and Jordan. In fact, this trio had a successful 10 night sold out comedy run at Fringe 2024 in Chemo Savvy at Gilded Balloon at the Museum.

The title role of Cinderella goes to the highly talented Scottish actress Amber Sylvia Edwards making her pantomime debut, Allan Stewart plays Faerie May, Grant Stott is Baroness Hibernia Fortuna, Jordan Young is Buttons, while Clare Gray plays Vindicta Fortuna and Gail Watson becomes Manipulata Fortuna, the two daughters of the Baroness. The role of Prince Charming is critical, and this goes to Will Callan who is known for his parts in Les Misérables and in here shows a strong controlled voice in his part and particularly on the Queen classic Somebody To Love. Experienced stage actor Ian Stuart Robertson plays Baron Hardup, a minor role here but essential to the plot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the Sprinkling Of Faerie Dust opening with the ensemble in lavish costume we are then introduced to Faerie May with a spectacular entrance like a true star and well appreciated on this sold-out performance. As we approach the legendary ball the costumes get more extravagant as does the various changes for the baddie Baroness. With lighting across the stage plus all over the theatre the sense of quality prevails and programmed by Jack Ryan. The effects are timely and whether it’s the Hibernian car entrance for Grant Stott or the live pony on Cinderella’s carriage the surprises continue when Cinders is transported to the ball gathering gasps from the audience in a ‘must see’ moment of theatre wonderment.

Allan Stewart with Grant Stott

There are many song parodies tailored to suit from Man I Feel Like A Fairy to Yes Sir I Can Boogie and all impeccably produced by the Andy Pickering Orchestra. Director Ed Curtis has managed to include signature routines (like the Allan Stewart impressions), to hilarious sketches, like Faerie May and Buttons close dancing with echoes of Francie & Josie. Cinderella only gets fleeting vocals but shows why she has enjoyed national theatre tours with her perfect pitch while the Baroness (Grant Stott) gets a big production number with visuals hilariously extolling the wonders of Fort Kinnaird shopping. Allan Stewart as Faerie May gets maximum stage time, after all he wrote the show (with Harry Michaels), and songs aside had the audience in stitches with his magic routine and with the youngsters on stage for the I Am The Music Man song and all with quick fire wit. A lot of love for this team and already Jack And The Beanstalk booked in for next year already and into January 2026.

Cinderella at Festival Theatre Edinburgh until December 31st