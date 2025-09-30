Common Tongue, a play aboot imperfect Scots, tours to St Andrews this October

Common Tongue by Fraser Scott is returning to Scottish stages with a 14-date tour this autumn. Presented by JGProducing in association with Ayr Gaiety with funding from The National Lottery through Creative Scotland, the play will perform at The Byre Theatre on October 11, before touring to venues across central and southern Scotland until Saturday, October 18.

Bonnie’s life has been defined by wirds; the richt wans, the wrang wans, aun the wans used against her. Now, Bonnie haes a chance to speak aboot it. But the last time she done any public speaking wis a solo talk in Primary School. This time roon she’s no really sure whit she’s gonnae say, or even how she’s gonnae say it.

A fast-paced and quick-witted one-person show exploring the impact of language, identity and their intersections in Scotland; ‘Common Tongue’ follows Bonnie as she navigates her relationship with the way she speaks, coming to grips with the implications of her culture, and how much she can claim it or ignore it.

A play aboot imperfect Scots, ‘Common Tongue’ highlights not only the richness of Scots, but the very real social, political, and personal tensions that language can expose. This is a play for anyone who has ever been told they speak “wrong” or have tried to find the right words.

Olivia Caw performs in Common Tongue

Originally presented in 2024 with support from Creative Scotland and in association with Cumbernauld Theatre, ‘Common Tongue’ is written and directed by Fraser Scott, and performed with deft humour and big heart by Olivia Caw.

Fraser Scott is a theatre director and playwright from Paisley, and the Resident Assistant Director of the Octagon Theatre for their 2024-2025 season. Fraser studied MFA Theatre Directing at Birkbeck, where he was a recipient of the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation Scholarship, and a Cross Trust Grant. Other directing credits include: ‘Athens of the North’ (Live Theatre Newcastle/Hibernian Supporters Club), ‘Godspell’ (Drygate Brewery), ‘LAND: A Scottish Musical’ (Beacon Arts Centre) & ‘Thread’ (Renfrew Town Hall). Fraser trained at Birkbeck, University of London and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. He is a recipient of the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation Scholarship, a Cross Trust Award and the John Byrne Award.

Olivia Caw is a proudly working class actor born and bred in sunny Cumbernauld. Graduating from East 15 Acting School, Olivia went on to perform in Scandinavia with Street Theatre duo Cocoloco (2019), later joining the cast of ‘Trainspotting Live’ (2022, 2023). Olivia has narrated two audiobooks (‘How to Survive Everything’ by Ewan Morrison, ‘Santa Steals Christmas’ by Eve Nairn Magnete). Olivia works at Offbeat Recording Studios in Edinburgh as an audiobook director/ producer.

Winning the 48hour film challenge with ‘Here Comes the Nun’ in 2024, Olivia was nominated for Best Actress. Olivia’s voice features heavily in Paul’s Sng’s documentary ‘IRVINE WELSH: Reality is Not Enough’ premiering at the Edinburgh Film Festival 2025.

‘Common Tongue’ will perform at The Byre, St Andrews on October 11. The production is presented by JGProducing in association with The Gaiety Theatre in Ayr with funding from The National Lottery through Creative Scotland, and further support from Paisley Arts Centre.

