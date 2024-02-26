Community Drama Festival Takes to the Stage
The Fife District Round of the 90th Scottish Community Drama Association Festival is set to take place in Kirkcaldy on Friday and Saturday (March 1-2).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The weekend sees a cornucopia of one act plays from clubs over Fife. The Philp Hall in Kirkcaldy will stage the Festival with both an Open and a Youth Festival running at the same time.
Eight plays, with running times between 25 and 55 minutes,teams taking part from Kirkcaldy, Leslie, and Aberdour.
Tickets are available from ticketsource.co.uk/SCDAFife or at the door. Priced £10 per session for adults and £5 per session for under 18s.