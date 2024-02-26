News you can trust since 1871
Community Drama Festival Takes to the Stage

The Fife District Round of the 90th Scottish Community Drama Association Festival is set to take place in Kirkcaldy on Friday and Saturday (March 1-2).
By Diane WhiteContributor
Published 26th Feb 2024, 15:44 GMT
The weekend sees a cornucopia of one act plays from clubs over Fife. The Philp Hall in Kirkcaldy will stage the Festival with both an Open and a Youth Festival running at the same time.

Eight plays, with running times between 25 and 55 minutes,teams taking part from Kirkcaldy, Leslie, and Aberdour.

Tickets are available from ticketsource.co.uk/SCDAFife or at the door. Priced £10 per session for adults and £5 per session for under 18s.

