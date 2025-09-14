Dalgety Players' High School Musical gets top marks

The amateur musical group, Dalgety Players, played Carnegie Hall this week and using every inch of the stage brought a slice of American High School to Fife

Set in the fictional US East High School, the stage version of High School Musical seems ideal for young companies to portray some typical American High School kids.

Since becoming available as a franchise this has been the case and a recent production by Dalkeith based Sound Events Scotland had the full stage version run every day of the Edinburgh Fringe at noon at Braw Venues in George Street.

Meanwhile already cast and in rehearsal were Dalgety Players and they completed their run of four shows on the Fife stage this week. Not the most immediate of stage musicals to be tackled by amateur companies but when taken up by Dalgety Players a thorough job resulted.

Amelie Christie and Lily Martin in High School Musical

A challenging task for over 60 youngsters to conquer but a professional production was evident from the first notes and a credit to director Kathryn Bandera and her assistant Scott Hunter. Sophie had a mammoth task coordinating dance moves but the ensemble were inch-perfect with individuals impressing further with acrobatics and tumbles that would be a credit on any stage.

In the orchestra pit was Musical Director Izzy Brown, a performer and vocal coach by day and one who can bring the best out of the principals, while managing the difficult task of a full company on stage enhanced by a harmonic choir off stage complementing the sound.

The show has been highly popular since the movie of 2006 was quickly followed by High School Musical 2 the following year then High School Musical 3 Senior Year in 2008. High School Musical China was released in 2010, and a remake movie was screened in 2016. When the original movie was shown on the Disney Channel it became their most commercially successful premiere, generating 7.7 million viewers.

The story surrounds Troy, played by Theo Hart in a karaoke duet with Gabrielle (Amelie Christie). They sing Start Of Something New, and this continues as Gabrielle joins Troy at her new school. Together they plan to audition for the school musical and see the jealous Sharpay (Mhairi McGirr) sing What I’ve Been Looking For with her twin brother Ryan played by Ciaran Owens.

High School Musical cast

Sharpay is furious that she has competition and meanwhile Troy’s basketball team cannot fathom why he would audition for a musical. With delicate ballads like What I’ve Been Looking For (reprise) or duets like I Can't Take My Eyes Off of You the chemistry between Troy and Gabrielle is convincing and helped by the many shows they have featured together over a short period, not only at Carnegie Hall but Lochgelly Theatre, Adam Smith Theatre, King’s Kirkcaldy, as well as the Players’ home turf at Dalgety Bay Church Hall.

The jealous couple Sharpay and Ryan have an equally demanding roles both vocally as in What I’ve Been Looking For and in the acting sense and Lily Martin as Taylor McKessie leading the Brainiacs house shows maturity beyond her 14 years with both a strong vocal performance and with the ensemble in dance.Young Lily has benefited from her part time year at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and has won many accolades starring in a sold out EdFringe show then playing packed houses in Fife and Dundee Fringe.

There are few adult parts in a musical set in a high school, but the convincing role of teacher Ms. Darbus is brought to life with scholastic presence by Kirsty Christie in just her second major musical.

I could go on as there are no weaknesses in this impressive cast. I mentioned dance but the vocals too were clear and energetic making songs like Stick To The Status Quo and We’re All In This Together even bigger, and just like how the closing megamix transformed Joseph (And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), the high energy reprise here with full company, innovative lighting and timely movements is a spectacular in itself.

Theo Hart and Amelie Christie in High School Musical

The show played Carnegie Hall Dunfermline until last Saturday and just makes the anticipation of their next planned shows even more essential diary entries as they have The Band (with the music of Take That) and We Will Rock You both scheduled for 2026.