Dallahan Frontman "Jack Badcock' Singing A Glowing Galaxy Of Songs at Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club

Singer and guitarist Jack Badcock is a veteran performer, having toured extensively on four continents, both as a solo act and as frontman of renowned world-folk band Dallahan.

His debut album Cosmography (2024) was nominated in the German Music Critic’s Choice Awards and also earned him a nomination for Composer of the Year in the Scots Trad Music Awards. Jack’s solo material reveals his astute songcraft exploring human history, cosmology, personal experiences and profound questions all delivered with a musical sensitivity clearly influenced by American folk, funk and soul music as much as the traditional music from Britain and Ireland.