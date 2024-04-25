Deacon Blue to headline Gig For Gaza with impressive line-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week the Glasgow Gig For Gaza was announced for May 1st at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall with an impressive line up in short notice. Proceeds will go direct to Medical Aid For Palestinians, a UK based charity dedicated to supporting health and medical services in Palestine. Through the provision of essential medical supplies, training, and advocacy, MAP works to ensure that Palestinians living under occupation and as refugees have access to the healthcare they need. The charity is a recognised organisation formed 37 years ago to provide medical services in the West Bank, Gaza and to advocate for Palestinians' rights to health and dignity.

The headliner is Deacon Blue fresh from their tour and ahead of longer planned festival appearances. For Record Store Day last Saturday, they released a limited-edition LP on white vinyl called Peace Will Come limited to 1000 copies worldwide and frontman Ricky Ross recently won a CMA (Country Music Association) Award for best international Country Broadcaster or his BBC Radio Scotland programme Another Country.

In support the show will feature Scottish folk band Capercaillie, Siobahn Miller, and folk band Rura who recently sold out Barrowlands. Also on the bill will be James Grant, known for his work in Love And Money and who also plays the King’s Kirkcaldy on the Esplanade on May 25th.

