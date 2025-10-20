Dive under the sea this November

By Dehra Sweet
Contributor
Published 20th Oct 2025, 13:25 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 13:32 BST
Cupar Youth Musical Theatre proudly presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid at Cupar Corn Exchange,placeholder image
Cupar Youth Musical Theatre proudly presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid at Cupar Corn Exchange,
Cupar Youth Musical Theatre proudly presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid at Cupar Corn Exchange, 12th–15th November.

Come and support our incredible local young performers who’ve been working so hard to bring this magical musical to life — full of colour, fun, and those unforgettable songs you’ll be humming all the way home!

Most Popular

Tickets are on sale now – don’t miss your chance to be part of the audience!

cymt.littleboxoffice.com

#CuparYouthMusicalTheatre #TheLittleMermaid #CuparEvents #FifeTheatre #SupportLocalArts #UnderTheSea

Related topics:Tickets
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice