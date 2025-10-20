Dive under the sea this November
Cupar Youth Musical Theatre proudly presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid at Cupar Corn Exchange, 12th–15th November.
Come and support our incredible local young performers who’ve been working so hard to bring this magical musical to life — full of colour, fun, and those unforgettable songs you’ll be humming all the way home!
Tickets are on sale now – don’t miss your chance to be part of the audience!
cymt.littleboxoffice.com
