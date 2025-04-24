Dobbies’ Dunfermline store launches new and exclusive Heritage Planting and Afternoon Tea experience

Dobbies is launching a brand-new Heritage Planting and Afternoon Tea experience to mark 160 years of helping British gardeners to grow

This May, Dobbies Garden Centres is hosting a new hands-on planting and afternoon tea experience at its Dunfermline store, combining an exclusive afternoon tea with a seasonal planting workshop, inspired by the RHS Chelsea Garden Show and Dobbies’ 160-year heritage.

The Heritage Planting and Afternoon Tea will take place during the week of RHS Chelsea Flower Show, on Tuesday 20 May and Saturday 24 May. Taking place in the Dunfermline store, this event will give guests the perfect opportunity to create their very own bespoke planted container and enjoy a delicious afternoon tea.

Attendees will enjoy a 90-minute experience where they will join Dobbies’ Green Team in the plant area for a seasonally relevant planting demonstration and Q&A session. Each guest will receive a limited-edition 160 heritage Dobbies’ pot and a selection of seasonal plants, carefully chosen to reflect the spirit of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which they will plant up and take home.

Customers at the Dunfermline store will then make their way to the restaurant to enjoy a traditional Heritage Afternoon Tea, which has been carefully curated in honour of celebrating Dobbies’ 160th birthday, and features three tiers of sweet and savoury delights, including Dobbies’ famous scones, plus unlimited tea and coffee refills.

Claire Bishop, Dobbies’ Senior Houseplant Buyer and Chair of Assessors at the RHS Chelsea Garden Show, said: "We are excited to be celebrating 160 years of helping British gardeners to grow by bringing this new event to our Dunfermline store.

“Our planting and afternoon tea events have been really popular with our customers, and it’s been fantastic to have one that celebrates RHS Chelsea Flower Show. I’ve loved selecting the plants and hope those attending enjoy creating their own seasonal containers that they can take home and enjoy.”

Tickets for the Heritage Planting and Afternoon Tea experience at the Dunfermline store are £45 per person.

For more information and to book on Dobbies’ events, visit www.dobbies.com/events.