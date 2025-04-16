Don’t Panic! “42: An Evening with Kevin Jon Davies” brings Douglas Adams' genius to Dunfermline

Event Flyer for 42: An Evening With Kevin Jon Davies

Get ready for "42: An Evening with Kevin Jon Davies," a unique celebration of Douglas Adams' ideas and inventions, happening on Saturday, April 26, from 7:30pm to 9:00pm at the Andrew Carnegie Birthplace Museum in Dunfermline.

As part of the Dunfermline Media City initiative, the Dunfermline Regeneration Trust in association with Sci-Fife, is delighted to bring Sunday Times #1 bestselling author and director Kevin Jon Davies (“42: The Wildly Improbable Ideas Of Douglas Adams”) to Scotland for this one-off event.

With a lifetime spent as a fan, collaborator and friend of Douglas Adams, Kevin offers rare insights into the mind behind "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." He has compiled unpublished writings, biographical details, tributes, and remarkably prescient ideas about the future of technology into the ultimate guide to life, the universe, and everything about Adams.

The evening will feature artwork, film cells, and props on display, including the original Hitchhiker's Guide itself (complete with the words 'Don't Panic!' in large, friendly letters on the cover). Limited copies of Kevin's book will be available for purchase and signing, thanks to the Dunfermline branch of Waterstones.

Kevin Jon Davies with the original Hitchhiker's Guide prop

Dunfermline Media City is an exciting initiative which is positioning Scotland’s newest city as a centre of excellence for film-making and viewing. Since December, a community film studio has been established in the Fire Station Creative (a local arts centre), a brand new film-making academy has been set up in partnership with Fife Council, and plans are well underway to launch a new community cinema in the city centre this summer.

Kevin Jon Davies is a renowned director and animator, known for his work on "Doctor Who: More Than 30 Years In The TARDIS," "Blakes 7," "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," and Gerry Anderson's "Terrahawks."

"We are thrilled to bring this event to Dunfermline, offering a unique blend of humour, science fiction, and cultural insight. This is a must-attend for anyone interested in Douglas Adams and his enduring legacy," said Derek Glen, Chair of the Dunfermline Regeneration Trust.

Tickets for the event are available here: kjd42.eventbrite.co.uk