Dunfermline Junior Chorus celebrates 20th anniversary

In 2005, Artistic director, Mandy Miller, realised her dream and founded Dunfermline Junior Chorus. Today there are around 100 singers in four choirs: Wee Music Makers, Music Makers, Junior Choir and Senior Choir. Singers range from P2 to S6 in the Dunfermline area and beyond.

The choirs have been coming together for three concerts throughout the year, performing a wide, diverse repertoire of songs carefully chosen to develop the skills of the singers. Rehearsals are fun and exciting. Over the years, the choir has given many youngsters an opportunity, not only to sing and develop musicianship skills, but to make friends and develop their confidence.

As well as performing in their own concerts, members of the choir have had some amazing opportunities so far. Some have sung in Carnegie Hall, New York, the Royal Festival Hall, London and the Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow. Choirs have sung in events with other choral groups in London and Ireland. The Senior Choir has the honour of singing for the King and Queen when they visited Dunfermline to confer city status on the town.

The DJC has also hosted visiting choirs over the years. Most recently, Sarasota Young Voices and Keystone Boychoir from America.

For the special anniversary concert, former members have been invited to join the current singers in an alumni choir. It promises to be a very special event.