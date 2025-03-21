Dynamic Earth launch one ticket and unlimited possibilities

Top Scottish attraction unveils new year-round Annual Pass to expand access to science education.

Dynamic Earth, Edinburgh’s Science Centre and Planetarium is set to transform visitor access with the introduction of a new year-round Annual Pass. From March 20th 2025, visitors will be able to enjoy unlimited access for twelve months from a single ticket purchase, making science education more inclusive and accessible than ever before.

In its 25th anniversary year, Dynamic Earth is reinforcing its position as a must-visit national attraction by ensuring families, residents, and visitors can explore science in fresh and exciting ways throughout the year providing unparalleled value for money.

This bold move aligns with Dynamic Earth's ambitious 10-year strategy, enhancing accessibility to science education and ensuring visitors can regularly enjoy the immersive galleries, seasonal programming, and a continually changing Planetarium schedule. From Easter and Halloween trails to an enchanting Santa’s Grotto, as well as new screenings under the stars in Edinburgh’s only Planetarium. There is even more to explore at Dynamic Earth!

CEO Mark Bishop (credit: Euan Cherry/PA Media)

Mark Bishop, CEO of Dynamic Earth, said: “In our 25th anniversary year, we have our eye on how we can give everyone even more to enjoy in the years ahead. Our new approach to ticketing means science can become an even more regular activity for families. Pay once, visit as often as you like—our doors are open, and we're waiting to welcome you in our ever-evolving programme!”

Dynamic Earth continues to lead the way in making science education more engaging, inclusive, and accessible. With this new model, it cements its role as Edinburgh’s Science Centre and Planetarium, reaffirming its mission to inspire curiosity and discovery.

Key Benefits of the New Annual Pass:

Unlimited access for 12 months to the core attraction, allowing repeat visits and deeper engagement with exhibits.

Year-round seasonal experiences, including Easter and Halloween trails, and Santa’s Grotto (additional charges apply).

A constantly evolving planetarium programme, ensuring new shows, discoveries, and immersive films (additional charges apply).

Book online and save!

Buy your tickets online now to receive a discount on our standard admission rates.

Commitment to accessibility and inclusivity, making science education more available to a wider audience.

Don’t miss out on a full year of unlimited exploration, discovery, and adventure. Visit www.dynamicearth.org.uk to secure your pass today!

