A stellar line up of Fife musicians are set to take to the stage in a unique showcase for FutureSonic Records next week as part of the Edinburgh Fringe.

FSR Festival @ The Fringe has been billed as a ‘festival within the festival’ and rightly so with thirteen acts over three nights at the Liquid Room in Victoria Street Edinburgh.

This is a great venue and I remember it as The Music Box, but it opened as Liquid Room in May 1997 and so claims to be one the oldest established standing venues in the UK with an 800 capacity.

Exclusive sets are promised from Big Country unplugged, Swim School, Blitz Vega, The Seahorses very own Chris Helme, as well as DJ sets from Vic Galloway (BBC Radio Scotland), Issy Panayis (Radio X), Richard Colburn (Belle & Sebastian), The Amazons, and Kav.

Mike Clerk and Dovv are part of the line-up (Pics; Submitted)

Fife musicians Mike Clerk and Davey Horne will perform fresh from their big show at Adam Smith Theatre which was also filmed for future release. Mike has been gaining a growing fanbase since his debut 2021 solo album then he joined force with Davey Horne, one of the most distinctive voices in music today.

Joining them will be ex-Sergeant singer songwriter Nicky Lipp, pop rockers Moonlight Zoo from Dunfermline, The New Shade and Lori J. Fresh from his Tartan Army Euros excursion PG Charletta will be there along with Kirkcaldy’s own Dovv. With live performances from 6pm, the DJ sets continue until 3:00am on August 13–15. Tickets from Universe.com/fsrevents

Graham Wood, head of FSR / FutureSonic Records said: “Some of the artists in Fife and the surrounding area are incredible talents, and I’ve got to fall in love with their music on my travels to Scotland. It’s been a pleasure to be able to invite them to be a part of these incredible shows in the heart of one of the world’s best festivals.”