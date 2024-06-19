Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fifers can snap up thousands of discount tickets to shows at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Assembly Festival is releasing over 6000 tickets priced at £6.50 to encourage people to the world’s greatest arts festival across the Forth.

The offer covers some 230 of the best shows at Assembly Festival 2024 made available for the very first days of the Fringe – Wednesday, July 31 to Sunday, August 4 inclusive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To claim your tickets, log in to your assemblyfestival.com account, add the Local Resident tickets to your basket then use the discount code LOCALS24 at the checkout and pay with a card that is registered to an address in a KY postcode. This offer is limited to a maximum of two tickets per performance, six per transaction,

Adam Hills returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for the first time since 2015 (Pic: Submitted)

Assembly Festival’s list of shows features big names and breath-taking performances. One of its top selling shows of 2023, Afrique en Cirque, returns with their daring acrobatics sharing the beauty and artistry of African culture. Award-winning Australian circus cabaret Rouge host a non-stop celebration of the astonishing, subversive and the outrageously sexy.

Assembly also joins forces with House of Oz and presents the critically acclaimed Gravity & Other Myths’ brand-new show, Ten Thousand Hours, an ode to the countless hours needed to achieve great things, told through spectacular gravity-defying acrobatics.

Festival legend Camille O’Sullivan returns for her 20th Fringe with an intimate and heartfelt show celebrating friends and legends of music including Shane McGowan, David Bowie, Sinead O’Connor, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fringe comedy legend Jason Byrne returns along with Adam Hills who takes to the stage in Edinburgh for the first time since 2015 with with brand-new material in Adam Hills: Shoes Half Full. There’s plenty of local Scottish talent too, including ART Award winner Gracie and the Start of the End of the World (again) from Zoë Bullock and Louise Oliver. National treasure Susie McCabe returns with a brand-new show Susie McCabe: Merchant of Menace.