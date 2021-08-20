We’re now at the halfway point of the 2021 Edinburgh International Festival, which comes to a close on Sunday, August 29.
Many of the shows sold out months ago, with performances from the like of Damon Albarn, Nicola Benedetti and Alan Cumming amongst the hot tickets.
But, despite Festival Director Fergus Linehan opting to continue with socially-distanced seating even as Scottish Government Covid restrictions eased, there are still a wide range of concerts and performances that have seats available.
And there’s more good news for people under the age of 26, who can take advantage of £8 tickets if they book them on the same day as certain performances.
Here are 10 shows you can still grab a ticket for at www.eif.co.uk.
