The Fringe musical that could follow in the footsteps of Six and be a smash hit
Six the musical of course started in Edinburgh and went on to great success in the West End, on tour and to Broadway. Winner of the Tony Award for ‘Best Original Score’ and ‘Best Costume Design’, the UK tour brings them to Edinburgh Playhouse in October.
Footballers Wives The Musical (Assembly Rooms till Aug 26), ticks all the boxes. Based on the TV series we have a big stage, a talented & glamourous cast and some songs you feel you know already. Nocturne Musical (run ended) was produced by Norwegian company One More Saga and was featured in Greenside Venue’s biggest space Forest Theatre. Billed as ‘a journey through the dark’, this woodland fantasy was a captivating experience.
Girlz, a brand new musical (Greenside until August 23), though was an unexpected revelation. Comparisons may be drawn to the true story of Spice Girls as they both have five young wannabes on the brink of stardom with a Svengali in control.
Written by Daf Hughes, it is his fourth musical and came to Edinburgh with his first in 1989 while at York University. Meggie Hughes as Nicky plays a central role with her struggling boy friend Adam played by Ethan Emery. Daniella Mirels plays Alex, the loudmouth in the group up against her own demons and the band’s manager Colin Cashman played by Conner Handstock.
In a packed hour we get all the drama, relationships, choreography (from Monique Salle) and some original and credible songs.
This for me is the show that can elevate from the 60 seats in the Jade Studio to the global stage.