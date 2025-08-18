The Fringe musical that could follow in the footsteps of Six and be a smash hit

There are quite a few stage musicals which start their journey at Edinburgh Fringe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six the musical of course started in Edinburgh and went on to great success in the West End, on tour and to Broadway. Winner of the Tony Award for ‘Best Original Score’ and ‘Best Costume Design’, the UK tour brings them to Edinburgh Playhouse in October.

Footballers Wives The Musical (Assembly Rooms till Aug 26), ticks all the boxes. Based on the TV series we have a big stage, a talented & glamourous cast and some songs you feel you know already. Nocturne Musical (run ended) was produced by Norwegian company One More Saga and was featured in Greenside Venue’s biggest space Forest Theatre. Billed as ‘a journey through the dark’, this woodland fantasy was a captivating experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Girlz, a brand new musical (Greenside until August 23), though was an unexpected revelation. Comparisons may be drawn to the true story of Spice Girls as they both have five young wannabes on the brink of stardom with a Svengali in control.

Girlz could be the next big thing from the Fringe (Pic: Submitted)

Written by Daf Hughes, it is his fourth musical and came to Edinburgh with his first in 1989 while at York University. Meggie Hughes as Nicky plays a central role with her struggling boy friend Adam played by Ethan Emery. Daniella Mirels plays Alex, the loudmouth in the group up against her own demons and the band’s manager Colin Cashman played by Conner Handstock.

In a packed hour we get all the drama, relationships, choreography (from Monique Salle) and some original and credible songs.

This for me is the show that can elevate from the 60 seats in the Jade Studio to the global stage.