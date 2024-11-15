Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buddy, the human Elf and his mentor Santa Claus bring the Christmas spirit to Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre this week in their sold-out show Elf The Musical.

As all the nation’s pantomimes are barely into their rehearsal period it was a case of Christmas coming early to Kirkcaldy this week in a colourful production of Elf The Musical. Elf is a musical based on the motion picture of the same name, with a score by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin. The book is adapted by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan from the 2003 film.

The musical ran on Broadway in the Christmas seasons of 2010 and 2012, in the West End in 2015, 2022 and 2023, and has also toured extensively, often during the Christmas holiday season. An incredibly successful stage musical it broke box office records on Broadway three times – and that included grossing one-million-dollar sales in one week.

A huge challenge for KAOS (Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society) who started as a light operatic group back in 1907 with The Pirates Of Penzance at the King’s Theatre in Kirkcaldy High Street. Me And My Girl was the favourite of Carol Sinclair who directs this new show with precision and the host of talented actors. It all starts at the North Pole as Darren Rhodes as a convincing Santa Claus narrates the story.

Elf The Musical ensemble

We are then introduced to the all singing, all dancing miniature elves who flood the stage producing the first laughs of the evening with their tiny legs and movements.

The main character is Buddy of course played by Tony Livingston with such enthusiasm and charisma he never faulters in accent or energy throughout. He is introduced to his dad Walter (Charlie Sinclair) and step mum Emily (Lorraine Tufft) along with stepbrother Michael played by Ewan Macguire (on the night I was there).

They all get the chance in song and dance as meet Walter’s boss and colleagues including great characterisations from Manager Joanne McCue and particularly Fiona Brodie as Deb, fully believable. Ann-Marie Miller fresh from her sold out Edinburgh Fringe show plays Buddy’s girlfriend Jovie, gaining sympathy when stood up plaudits for her vocal range and credit for her tap dancing all choreographed by Lorna Lewis.

A welcome addition was the full stage size video wall which reduces the need for so many scene changes and this provides the candy cane backdrop, the offices, Walter’s home, Macy’s department store or even Central Park New York. Of course great skill needed in the festive lighting surrounding this so credit to Kieran Hotchkiss for achieving this and for the full orchestral sound achieved by the thirteen piece orchestra discreetly unseen in the pit led by Musical Director Sam Howley.

Buddy with the fake Santas

My remark to the volunteers on exit was to applaud this show which could easily run right through December deservedly as any following festive production will have some work to do to come anywhere near the professionalism of this KAOS production.

Elf the Musical, Adam Smith Theatre until November 16th, all sold out.