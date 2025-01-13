Elvis in the building in Lochgelly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All Shook Up, the musical based on the songs of Elvis Presley, comes to Lochgelly Theatre this week produced by Fife-based Playhouse Theatre Company.

In the week that would have been the 90th birthday of Elvis Presley, Playhouse Theatre Company brings the musicalAll Shook Up to Fife from Thursday January 16 – Saturday January 18.

Set up as a new Fife company in 2023 by Director - Jack Blundell, Choreographer - Lucy Duffy and Musical Director - Guy Bathgate they quickly gained attention with their first production, the Scottish amateur premiere of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Carnegie Hall Dunfermline.

With a book by Joe DiPietro, All Shook Up opened in 2004 in Chicago with a Broadway transfer a year later. In 2015 a UK tour commenced but retitled Love Me Tender.

Show poster

The Fife cast for this production stars Mitchell-Jay Walton as the roustabout Chad, Erin Robertson as Natalie, Sylvia is Natalie Harrower and Brian Paton plays Jim. There is a huge ensemble promising quite a spectacle with 60 members on stage for these Lochgelly shows.

Audiences can expect Elvis songs like Love Me Tender, Jailhouse Rock, Heartbreak Hotel, It’s Now Or Never, Burning Love, Can’t Help Falling In Love and of course All Shook Up.