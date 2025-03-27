It pains me to say it, but the truth is that the Links has a bit of a bad reputation these days. When asked where I live and I reply, “The Links”, it’s inevitably met with raised eyebrows and the retort, “Oh my god! I wouldn’t like to live there”.

As someone who was born, raised and still lives in Links that rips my knitting! Our community is the same as every other, if you look hard enough, you’ll find the good, the bad and the downright ugly but there’s one common denominator … we’re all Jock Tamson’s bairns and for all our flaws we are a strong and proud community. I for one have never been ashamed to say I’m ‘Fae the Links’ in fact I’d go as far as say I feel proud of the fact.

The Linktown Community Action group think so too and that’s why they plan to hold an exhibition of Linktooners memories, simply called … yes you guessed it, ‘Fae the Links’.They are calling on tenants and residents past and present wherever you are, to contribute your memories to the project. They want to see your old photographs and hear your stories of what life was like for you living in the Links. Hand-written stories are great but typed is also good, they may even be able to audio record a story or two.

You can write about any topic you like, happy, sad, weird or wonderful just as long as it’s connected to the Linktown theme. There will be no judgement so don’t worry about handwriting, spelling, grammar or any of that stuff, just tell your story in your own way and in the everyday language you use. Long stories, short stories, poems, cartoons the world is your oyster, anything goes. Any photographs you want to use will need to be copies of the originals because organisers cannot risk damaging your property nor can they guarantee to return them to you (obviously they will try their level best).

There will be tea, coffee and biscuits available on the day because they’d like you to stick around and have a blether. After all it’s your exhibition and it’s a great opportunity for you to catch up with folks you don’t see every day and maybe haven’t seen for years.

If you want to contribute to the event here’s what to do.

Write a story about your memories, one that sums up how you feel about the place. It can be happy, sad, funny, scary – you get the picture.

You can remain anonymous if you prefer, no need to sign your name to anything.

By submitting you are giving us permission to display the materials in a public space.

The easiest way is to do this is to drop your story/photograph etc into the Philp Hall. Alternatively, you can also use the drop box in Linktown Local or in the Barbers shop across the road from the hall. For those who prefer online, send your submission to [email protected] however, e-copies of photographs cannot be accepted because they are too expensive to reproduce.

Closing date for submissions Friday June 13

The exhibition is scheduled to take place June 15 10am – 4pm so keep that date free in your diary.