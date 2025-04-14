Family fun in Fife with Shell UK and Aberdeen Science Centre

Robotics

Aberdeen Science Centre is teaming up with Shell Fife NGL plant to take its unique brand of STEM education on the road next month for its Fife Family Fun Day. Robots, magic and ancient artifacts can all be found at Fife’s Beath High School as part of the Shell-sponsored event.

The event returns for a third year at Beath High School on Saturday, 26 April from 10am-3pm. Admission to the event is free, with no advanced booking required.

A wide variety of activities will be available, including building and programming Lego robotics with Computer Xplorers, activities for the under 6's, BodyVision with Glasgow Science Centre and a chance to learn all about optical illusions from the former president of Edinburgh's Magic Circle, Tricky Ricky.

A host of other activities will be on offer courtesy of Archaeology Scotland, Fife College, Cowden in the Community, STEMovators, Techfest and Dundee Science Centre. Angela’s Squiggly Faces returns offering free facepainting and Original 106 (formerly Kingdom FM) will be there with their roadshow.

Event information

This event will have fun for the whole family, with activities suitable for ages 3 and up. The first hour of the event will offer a relaxed, quieter environment and fidget toys and ear defenders will be available at the welcome desk. Free refreshments and lunch bags for children will be available throughout the day while stock lasts.

Elaine Holland, deputy chief executive at Aberdeen Science Centre, said: “We are very excited to partner up with Shell UK for Fife Family Fun Day 2025.

“We are once again working alongside some fantastic organisations who will be running many of the activities, including Dundee and Glasgow Science Centres and Tricky Ricky, who will ensure the event will be a day to remember.

“We are looking forward to welcoming people of all ages on the day and we cannot wait to show everyone what we have in store.”

Archeology Scotland

Shell Fife NGL plant manager Tyne Bradley said: "Science is crucial in addressing society's biggest challenges. By making science fun for young children, we can inspire them to pursue their interests in secondary school and beyond.

“With a background in chemistry, I understand the importance of early engagement in STEM. Fife Family Fun Day aims to inspire future generations of scientists and engineers and we look forward to welcoming you all for a full day of fun and discovery!"

Attendees will be able to drop into the event at any time during the day, with parking available at the Beath High School car park. Attendees should use the entrance to the dining hall instead of the main school entrance.