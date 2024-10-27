Festive Season starts here as Elf comes to the Adam Smith

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy in Elf The Musical comes to Adam Smith Theatre in the new production by KAOS (Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society).

Elf is a musical based on the much-loved film of the same name, with a score by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin. The book is adapted by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan from the 2003 film. The musical ran on Broadway in the Christmas seasons of 2010 and 2012, in the West End in 2015, 2022 and 2023, and has also toured extensively, often during the Christmas holiday season.

An incredibly successful stage musical it broke box office records on Broadway three times – and that included grossing one million dollar sales in one week. Kirkcaldy sales have been phenomenal too with only the Tuesday opening night the last seats to go.

Elf follows successful productions of Made In Dagenham at Adam Smith Theatre and The Addams Family at Lochgelly Theatre the year before. Quite distinct from their Youth Section, they are planning for the musical Grease in February 2025. In September the group had a vintage coffee morning in St Bryce which was well attended and raised almost £800.

Andrew Lowrie & Carol Sinclair from KAOS

KAOS president Andrew Lowrie said the society started back in 1907 in the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy High Street and originally were more operatic with shows such as The Merry Widow before offshoots like Fife Opera and Kirkcaldy Gilbert & Sullivan Society.

Director Carol Sinclair has been involved in 28 KAOS productions to date and rehearsals at St Bryce Kirk has been going exceptionally well. She gave credit to her Musical Director Sam Howley and choreographer Lorna Lewis. Andrew added he was impressed with their acquisition of a full stage video wall which then allows for a minimal set but a crystal-clear backdrop of New York City.

The huge stage cast includes Grant Duffus as Elf-in-Chief, Julie Naismith as Mrs. Claus, and Joanne McCue as the manager of Macy’s. The part of Santa Claus goes to Darren Rhodes, Clark Graham is the Big Boss, Kriss Severn plays Matthews (the ultimate office hero), Ellen Caiger is Chadwick from the office, Fiona Brodie is the Secretary, Ewan Maguire and Findlay Spence will alternate as Michael Hobbs, Ann-Marie Miller returns to the Kirkcaldy stage after her role as Helen Shapiro, here as Jovie and Lorraine Tufft plays Emily Hobbs. Charlie Sinclair plays Buddy’s real dad Walter Hobbs and Tony Livingston stars in his 5th KAOS production as Buddy himself.

Elf The Musical at Adam Smith Theatre 12-16th November