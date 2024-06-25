Fife 90s old school reunion event celebrates its tenth year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a remarkable milestone, the 90s Old School Reunion event has reached its 10th year, continuing to be a major highlight in the local calendar. Held in the heart of Royth at CJ's Nite Spot, this event has become synonymous with unforgettable nights and vibrant energy.

Over the past decade, the 90s Old School Reunion has become a tradition, with each event selling out swiftly. This year’s event is no exception, selling out in just four weeks, a testament to its enduring popularity and the community's enthusiasm for reliving the golden era of the 90s.

This beloved event is organized by Fife DJ Stevie Watt, whose dedication and passion for 90s music have been instrumental in its success. To celebrate this momentous occasion, Stevie Watt and his team have pulled out all the stops. The event will feature Scotland’s number one DJ, Scott Brown, and England’s top DJ, Bass Generator. These legendary figures in the music scene promise to deliver electrifying performances that will keep the crowd dancing all night. Additionally, the best local talent from Fife will showcase their skills, ensuring a dynamic and memorable night for all attendees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The success of the 90s Old School Reunion extends beyond the event itself. It has a significant positive impact on local businesses. Hotels in the surrounding areas are fully booked, thanks to the influx of visitors. Local bus companies and taxi services are in high demand, providing transport to and from the event. Furthermore, local businesses benefit from the large crowds, experiencing increased patronage and sales.

Reunion in Rosyth

This event is not just a night of nostalgia and great music; it is a celebration that brings the community together and supports the local economy. The 90s Old School Reunion continues to grow from strength to strength, making it clear that it has become more than just an event. It is a cherished tradition that brings joy and excitement to Royth year after year.