Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was over 35 years ago in the YWCA on the Esplanade in Kirkcaldy when her parents attended badminton class that an 11-year-old Susan Warner was attracted to Kirkcaldy Youth Musical Theatre who were rehearsing in the same building.

Auditioning for their next production of Annie in 1987, she was cast in the lead role and stayed with the company for the next six years – and now she makes her debut at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Susan went to to art college, started a family and worked with Laura Ashley and then the Scottish Tourist Industry. In 2016 she went freelance, and in 2020 opened an art business called We Are Amused at Burntisland railway station. With space opening up in her home town she joined two other artists at the King’s Kirkcaldy, opening her own studio with signature prints coming full circle as to where her artistic beginnings began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Late last year Susan auditioned for the part of Barbara Sinatra, Frank’s fourth wife in Sinatra: The Final Curtainand beat off 18 others to attract director Tony Delicata. Sinatra Fringe Tickets HERE and Leslie Town Hall Tickets HERE

Susan Warner & Romey Todd.

Coincidently, her daughter, Romey Todd, auditioned for the part of Rosie the nurse and won the part too. Romey, currently studying English and film at Napier University will make her Fringe debut next week at Greenside George Street from August 19 to 24 at 16:10.

I first met director Tony when he played The Big Bopper in The Buddy Holly Story in the West End. He now writes, directs and performs at Fringe time and fronts his own swing band the Dolce Vita Swing Collective. They have an annual Yuletide party at the King’s every December.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Sinatra: the Final Curtain when it sold out all Fringe performances back then. It stars Moray Innes as Frank in hospital in his final hours recalling some very good years. With amazing accuracy, he interprets Ol’ Blue Eyes and brings to life songs like My Way and (Theme from) New York New York. Fringe performances are for six shows only, but an additional show has been announced as a double bill with the sold-out Shapiro: A Pop Star Musical at Leslie Town Hall on August 31.