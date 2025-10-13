Fife musician Jacob Alon up for Scottish Album of the Year Award
Scotland’s national music prize, invites fans to vote for their favourite Scottish album of the past year with Fife born artist Jacob Alon in the running to be Shortlisted.
Music fans can back their favourite Longlisted album to secure its place on 2025’s Shortlist and win a minimum prize of £1,000. 10 Shortlisted albums will then be in the running for the coveted title of Scottish Album of the Year, as well as the winning prize fund of £20,000.
The public vote is now open via www.sayaward.com, with albums in the running from Scottish artists including: Be Charlotte, Brooke Combe, Kathryn Joseph, Mogwai, Rebecca Vasmant and more. Voting closes 11.59pm Wednesday 15th October.
Music fans can vote once per person, choosing between 20 albums on The SAY Award Longlist. The album with the most public votes will be guaranteed a place on the 10-strong Shortlist, taking home a minimum prize of £1,000 and remaining in the running to win the £20,000 first prize. The other 9 albums making up the Shortlist will be decided by a panel of judges.
The SAY Award Longlist
Andrew Wasylyk and Tommy Perman Ash Grey and the Gull Glides On
Be Charlotte Self Help and Fictional Doubts
Brooke Combe Dancing At The Edge Of The World
Cloth Pink Silence
Constant Follower The Smile You Send Out Returns To You
corto.alto 30/108
Faith Eliott dryas
Hamish Hawk A Firmer Hand
Jacob Alon In Limerence
Kai Reesu Kompromat vol.i
Kathryn Joseph WE WERE MADE PREY.
kitti Somethin' In The Water
Maranta Day Long Dream
Matt Carmichael Dancing with Embers
Mogwai The Bad Fire
Rebecca Vasmant Who We Are, Becoming
TAAHLIAH Gramarye
The Joy Hotel Ceremony
Walt Disco The Warping
Zoe Graham TENT
The Shortlist will be announced Thursday 16th October, with the SAY Award winner exclusively revealed live at 2025’s Ceremony, taking place in Dundee for the first time ever on Thursday 6th November at the city’s Caird Hall. The Ceremony will host performances from Scottish talent including Longlisted artists Brooke Combe and corto.alto, Dillon Barrie, 2024 SAY Award winners rEDOLENT and more to be announced. Buy tickets for The SAY Award Ceremony now via www.sayaward.com.