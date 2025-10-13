Fife musician Jacob Alon up for Scottish Album of the Year Award

Mercury prize nominated singer-songwriter Jacob Alon is in the running for the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award, with a public vote now open for fans to back their favourite record.

Scotland’s national music prize, invites fans to vote for their favourite Scottish album of the past year with Fife born artist Jacob Alon in the running to be Shortlisted.

Music fans can back their favourite Longlisted album to secure its place on 2025’s Shortlist and win a minimum prize of £1,000. 10 Shortlisted albums will then be in the running for the coveted title of Scottish Album of the Year, as well as the winning prize fund of £20,000.

The public vote is now open via www.sayaward.com, with albums in the running from Scottish artists including: Be Charlotte, Brooke Combe, Kathryn Joseph, Mogwai, Rebecca Vasmant and more. Voting closes 11.59pm Wednesday 15th October.

Music fans can vote once per person, choosing between 20 albums on The SAY Award Longlist. The album with the most public votes will be guaranteed a place on the 10-strong Shortlist, taking home a minimum prize of £1,000 and remaining in the running to win the £20,000 first prize. The other 9 albums making up the Shortlist will be decided by a panel of judges.

The SAY Award Longlist

Andrew Wasylyk and Tommy Perman Ash Grey and the Gull Glides On

Be Charlotte Self Help and Fictional Doubts

Brooke Combe Dancing At The Edge Of The World

Cloth Pink Silence

Constant Follower The Smile You Send Out Returns To You

corto.alto 30/108

Faith Eliott dryas

Hamish Hawk A Firmer Hand

Jacob Alon In Limerence

Kai Reesu Kompromat vol.i

Kathryn Joseph WE WERE MADE PREY.

kitti Somethin' In The Water

Maranta Day Long Dream

Matt Carmichael Dancing with Embers

Mogwai The Bad Fire

Rebecca Vasmant Who We Are, Becoming

TAAHLIAH Gramarye

The Joy Hotel Ceremony

Walt Disco The Warping

Zoe Graham TENT

The Shortlist will be announced Thursday 16th October, with the SAY Award winner exclusively revealed live at 2025’s Ceremony, taking place in Dundee for the first time ever on Thursday 6th November at the city’s Caird Hall. The Ceremony will host performances from Scottish talent including Longlisted artists Brooke Combe and corto.alto, Dillon Barrie, 2024 SAY Award winners rEDOLENT and more to be announced. Buy tickets for The SAY Award Ceremony now via www.sayaward.com.