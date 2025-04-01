Fife touring art exhibition announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local artist Sarah Wakeford has announced a series of Fife exhibitions of her current works

Inspired by nature, like seascapes and landscapes, Sarah Wakeford's impressive works are produced within her studio based in The King’s at Esplanade Kirkcaldy.

After a 20-year career in Arts Facilitating, Sarah has now pledged to create and display her own art in a change of direction.

She uses colour to dominate her work with vibrant images in a collection dominated by contemporary landscapes. Sarah can also take commissions, and a recent work involved her trademark colours but featuring the Great Wall Of China.

Artist at work

She uses acrylics mostly or inks but usually inks with a covering of acrylic paint. There are a range of sizes on offer too with budget firmly in mind. There are small works as exhibition souvenirs alongside large stunning canvasses which will last 100 years. She told us ‘each piece is unique and gone when sold’, meaning there are no prints or limited editions or indeed ‘open’ editions of reproductions.

The question of framing came up and Sarah has framed some pieces to show them at their best and using local framers too. For Lang Toun Fest, all resident artists at The King’s are planning a ‘Rooted’ theme for June 6. For Sarah she plans some live painting on the beach which can be viewed for free.

Dates for her 'Skylight' touring exhibition for OnFife include Rothes Halls with 26 new pieces April 8 – June 14 with a launch event on April 12 from 2 – 4pm.

Lochgelly Centre June 18 – August 16,

Artist in her studio

Adam Smith Centre November 27 – January 22, 2026, and Dunfermline Carnegie Library January 29 – March 22, 2026.

All pieces will be for sale and so new replacement works will be added to make this season a changing and evolving display.