Fife’s longest running panto brings down the curtain in triumph

Ya Wee Dickie McWhittington closed at the weekend after a record-breaking run of 49 shows, most of which sold out. An after-show party for all took place at the Esplanade venue.

The staff and trustees of the Kirkcaldy based charity thanked all the cast, creatives and technical team behind the production, while they in turn thanked the public for their support along with the team of 23 volunteer front of house support staff who attended every performance, led by Lorraine Carruthers. Lorna Cairns, who worked at more shows than any volunteer, was given a special hug from Dame Dilly Dysart played by the irrepressible Billy Mack.

Director Jonathan Stone had praise for musical director Stephen Roberts (Steps) and technical design by Lewis Milne, and was delighted at how the production transpired – particularly as he had to stand in during early performances as the Wee FG (Wee Fairy Godfather) when a cast member withdrew due to illness. Making her panto debut, Grace McGill joined the cast as a replacement and thrilled audiences with her comedy and solo songs like "The Age Of Not Believing".

Writer Mark McDonnell ensured that this year’s panto had a full local element in song and content with the promenade heart being integral to the story and was rewarded with enthusiastic singalongs nightly. The love story element of Dickie played by Robin MacKenzie and Alice (Sarah Brown Cooper) was traditional in panto world, with Sarah also choreographing the show and Robin having some big numbers to conquer, such as "The Impossible Dream", which became a showstopper.

Volunteer Lorna Cairns with Dame Dilly Dysart played by Billy Mack

The public affection held for Billy Mack though is unparalleled. Now a veteran Kirkcaldy dame, his one liners, ad libs and interactions developed as the run continued and audiences that invested in the sold-out Adult Nights were treated to belly laughs and hilarity with the show’s running times being extended night after night. At times Billy Mack fans waited at the stage door for a chance to meet and thank their hero.

Just under 1000 people bought the show programme, priced at just £1. The 16-page booklet featured all the resident artists based upstairs at the King’s, all of whom donated artwork which was raffled on the final evening with the proceeds going towards the huge costs of the production as the show has no public funding. Already the stage and props have been renoved as the King's prepare for the new shows with a Burns Cabaret, comeedy, music and dram all in the diary.

Production Manager Graham Scott said: "Attendances reached 98 per cent," and with the venue holding just over 100 seats must be Scotland’s smallest panto. But as Graham said: "Iit was the panto with the big heart."